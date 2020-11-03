Coronavirus in Ujjain: Four new cases take tally to 3,764

Ujjain: With 4 more persons testing positive, number of Corona patients in district reached 3,764 on Monday. No death was reported and toll remained 96.

As per medical bulletin issued at 11 pm, out of 148 sample reports received on the day, 4 persons (all from Ujjain city) tested Corona positive. All patients, including two women, have been admitted in different hospitals.

Overall 124 patients, 26 of them symptomatic, are under treatment. Samples of 1,18,519 people have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 11 more patients discharged during the day, the number of discharged patients went up to 3544.