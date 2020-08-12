Coronavirus in Ujjain: Dozen test positive, tally near 1400 mark

Ujjain: With 12 more persons testing positive on Wednesday, the number of patients reached to 1,377 in the district. The death toll is 75. Among new patients, 4 are women.

As per the medical bulletin issued at 7.20 pm, out of 704 sample reports received on the day 12 persons including 6 of Ujjain city tested corona positive.

They include 65-year-old woman from Mahesh Vihar, 36-year-old woman from Sarthak Nagar, 46-year-old woman from Indira Nagar, 24-year-old woman from Shivansh Paradise, near RD Gardi Medical College, 62-year-old man from Panthpiplai Road and 80-year-old man from Abadalpura (all from Ujjain City); 22-year-old man from village Lakhakhedi, Naharpur and 65-year-old man from Yeshwant Marg (both Mehidpur); 42-year-old man and 52-year-old man (both from Nagda City); 45-year-old man from Khachrod City and 17-year-old boy from village Khedla, Ghattia.

Overall 180 patients, 33 of them symptomatic, are undergoing treatment. Samples of 55, 110 persons have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 21 more discharged on the day, the total number of corona acers has gone up to 1,122.