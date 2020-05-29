Coronavirus in Ujjain: Death toll reaches 56, cases tally 660, 286 under treatment

Contrary to Thursday when the administration suddenly issued two health bulletins, only one 'ambiguous’ bulletin was issued on Friday. According to it 2 persons tested positive for the dreaded virus on Friday taking the cases tally to 660. At the same time, after the death of another corona patient, the figure of the deceased reached 56.

The district administration is once seemed to be playing with the format of the health bulletin to ensure the ambiguity of information which is being shared. So, the format issued on Thursday was changed on Friday and many important information were not given in the fresh bulletin. Likewise, it did not share as to how many positive patients have been reported in Ujjain so far.

Apart from this, a death was also included in the bulletin, but information like- the area which the person belonged to, age and in where did the person succumbed- were not shared. Despite repeated calls, CHMO Mahavir Khandelwal choose not to make himself available to clarify the things to the Free Press.

As per the medical bulletin issued by CMHO at 7.10 pm on Friday, 2 new patients belong to Ujjain City: a 47-year-old woman of Daulatganj and 67-year-old man from Gola Mandi. The tehsil-wise break-up included 526, 77, 8, 34, 4 and 1 patients of Ujjain, Barnagar, Nagda, Mahidpur, Tarana and Khachrod, respectively.

The death toll reached 56 as a report of a 50-year-old woman, reportedly resident of Rami Nagar, who died on Tuesday, came positive on Friday. Her Covid-19 positive husband is reportedly under treatment at the Amaltas Hospital, Dewas.

So far 7,332 samples have been taken in the. According to CMHO, in all 185 samples were examined on the day. So far 318 patients have been discharged till date from different hospitals and quarantine centers while 286 are under treatment.