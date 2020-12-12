Coronavirus in Ujjain: Cases touch 4,500 mark

Ujjain: A total of 22 more persons tested positive for the Corona taking the number of patients in the district to 4,500 on Friday. The toll remained on 99.

As per the medical bulletin issued at 11 pm, out of 613 reports received on the day, 22 persons including 14 from Ujjain city, 7 from Nagda and 1 from Ghattia tested positive for Corona. All patients including 9 women are symptomatic and most of them have been admitted in different hospitals or being home quarantined.

Overall 263 patients, 91 of them symptomatic, have been getting treatment. Samples of 1, 44, 094 persons have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 15 more discharged on the day, the total number of corona winners has gone up to 4,138.