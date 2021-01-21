Coronavirus in Ujjain: Cases near 5.1K mark

Ujjain: A total of 4 more persons tested positive for the corona taking the number of patients 5,095 mark in the district on Wednesday. The toll is 103.

As per the medical bulletin issued at 11 pm, out of 377 sample reports received on the day, only 4 persons including 2 from Ujjain city and 1 each from Barnagar and Nagda were tested Corona positive. All of them including 1 woman patients are symptomatic and admitted in different hospitals or home quarantined.

Overall, 106 patients, 46 of them symptomatic, are under treatment. Samples of 1, 63, 188 persons have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 18 more discharged on the day, the total number of corona winners has gone up to 4,886.