Coronavirus in Ujjain: Cases near 4,600 mark as 21 from city among 23 test positive

Ujjain: A total of 23 more persons tested positive taking the number of Corona patients to 4,585 in the district on Wednesday. The toll remained on 100.

As per the medical bulletin issued at 11 pm, out of 623 sample reports received on the day, 23 persons including 21 from Ujjain city and 1 each from Nagda and Barnagar tested Corona positive. The new patients include 6 senior citizens, 2 policemen and 1 student, government servant, advocate, computer shop owner and private school owner each were included in the list.

All the patients including 8 women are symptomatic and most of them were admitted in different hospitals or home quarantined.

Overall 228 patients, 82 of them symptomatic, have been getting treatment. Samples of 1, 46, 790 persons have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 22 more discharged on the day, the total number of corona winners has gone up to 4,257.