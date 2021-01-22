Coronavirus in Ujjain : Cases cross 5,100 mark

Ujjain: Twenty new cases were detected on Thursday, taking district’s corona tally to 5,115 on Thursday. Seven house wives, three students and one accountant, teacher, senior citizen, labourer and property broker were among the new patients. However, toll remained at 103 as no new death was reported.

As per medical bulletin issued at 11 pm, out of 389 sample reports received on the day, 20, including 11 from Ujjain city, 8 from Barnagar and 1 from Nagda, tested Corona positive. All of them, including 13 women patients, are symptomatic and admitted to different hospitals or home quarantined.

Overall 119 patients, 53 of them symptomatic, are under treatment. Samples of 1,63,577 people have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With seven more discharged on the day, the number of corona winners has gone up to 4,893.