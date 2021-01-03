Coronavirus in Ujjain: Cases cross 4.9K mark

Ujjain: A total of 22 people tested positive for the corona taking the tally to 4,903 in the district on Saturday. The death toll is 101.

As per the medical bulletin issued at 11 pm, out of 507 sample reports received on the day, 22 persons including 18 from Ujjain city, 2 from Nagda and 1 each from Barnagar and Tarana were tested Corona positive. All the patients including 6 women are symptomatic and most of them were admitted in different hospitals or home quarantined.

Three senior citizens, 2 students and bank works each and 1 government teacher, health worker, catering worker, farmer, factory worker, MPEB employee, auto-dealer and railway employee each were included in the list of new patients. 3 members of a family from Vivekanand Nagar Colony also tested positive on the day.

Overall 238 patients, 102 of them symptomatic, have been getting treatment. Samples of 1, 56, 231 persons have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 15 more discharged on the day, the total number of corona winners has gone up to 4,564.