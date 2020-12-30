Coronavirus in Ujjain: Cases cross 4,800 mark

Ujjain: With 30 more persons testing positive, the number of Corona patients in the district reached to 4,826 mark on Tuesday. New Corona patients were recorded in all the 6 tehsils of the district. The death toll is 101. Seven senior citizens, 2 bank workers, health workers and government teachers each and 1 each farmer, factory worker, medical stores owner, student and government servant were included in the list of new patients.

As per the medical bulletin issued at 11 pm, out of 697 sample reports received on the day, 30 persons including 20 from Ujjain city, 3 each from Barnagar and Nagda, 2 from Ghattia and 1 each from Khachrod and Tarana tested positive for Corona. All the patients including 9 women are symptomatic and most of them were admitted in different hospitals or home quarantined.

Overall 221 patients, 89 of them symptomatic, have been getting treatment. Samples of 1, 54, 112 persons have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 15 more discharged on the day, the total number of patients has gone up to 4,504.With 30 more persons testing positive, the number of Corona patients in the district reached to 4,826 mark on Tuesday. New Corona patients were recorded in all the 6 tehsils of the district. The death toll is 101. Seven senior citizens, 2 bank workers, health workers and government teachers each and 1 each farmer, factory worker, medical stores owner, student and government servant were included in the list of new patients.

As per the medical bulletin issued at 11 pm, out of 697 sample reports received on the day, 30 persons including 20 from Ujjain city, 3 each from Barnagar and Nagda, 2 from Ghattia and 1 each from Khachrod and Tarana tested positive for Corona. All the patients including 9 women are symptomatic and most of them were admitted in different hospitals or home quarantined.

Overall 221 patients, 89 of them symptomatic, have been getting treatment. Samples of 1, 54, 112 persons have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 15 more discharged on the day, the total number of Corona winners has gone up to 4,504.