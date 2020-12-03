Coronavirus in Ujjain: Cases cross 4,300 mark as 9 women among 26 test positive

Ujjain: With 26 more testing positive, the number of Corona patients reached 4,322 mark in the district on Wednesday. New patients include 1 teacher, medical representative, bank/ financial institution/ insurance employee, farmer, student, priest, businessman, government servant, health care worker and Central Bhairavgarh Jail inmate each. However, the toll remained on 99.

As per the medical bulletin issued at 11 pm, out of 877 sample reports received on the day, 26 persons including 20 from Ujjain city and 3 each from Nagda and Barnagar were tested Corona positive. All the patients including 9 women are symptomatic and most of them have been admitted in different hospitals or being home quarantined.

Overall 301 patients, 119 of them symptomatic, have been getting treatment. Samples of 1, 37,742 persons have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 26 more discharged on the day, the total number of corona winners has gone up to 3,922.