Coronavirus in Ujjain: 9 women among 19 patients test positive

Ujjain: A total of 19 more persons tested positive taking the tally of Corona patients to 4,845 in the district on Wednesday. The death toll is 101.

Two senior citizens and students-- and 1 health worker, businessman, mobile shop owner and electrician each, have made it to the list of new patients.

As per the medical bulletin issued at 11 pm, out of 589 sample reports received on the day, 19 persons including 16 from Ujjain city, 2 from Barnagar and 1 from Ghattia were tested Corona positive. All the patients including 9 women are symptomatic and most of them were admitted in different hospitals or home quarantined.

Overall 216 patients, 85 of them symptomatic, have been getting treatment. Samples of 1, 54, 701 persons have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 24 more discharged on the day, the total number of corona winners had gone up to 4,528.