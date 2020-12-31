Ujjain

Coronavirus in Ujjain: 9 women among 19 patients test positive

By FP News Service

Patients tally 4,845, toll is 101

File Photo/ WHO CARES?: Amid lockdown due to Covid-19 outbreak the commuters seem not to care the least to abide by the preventive measures which have been imposed for more than 40 days in the city. Despite increase in the deaths and spurt in numbers of coronavirus patients, the city dwellers are yet to wake up to the reality. At least picture of Teen Batti Chouraha depicts the sad situation in Ujjain on Wednesday.
Ujjain: A total of 19 more persons tested positive taking the tally of Corona patients to 4,845 in the district on Wednesday. The death toll is 101.

Two senior citizens and students-- and 1 health worker, businessman, mobile shop owner and electrician each, have made it to the list of new patients.

As per the medical bulletin issued at 11 pm, out of 589 sample reports received on the day, 19 persons including 16 from Ujjain city, 2 from Barnagar and 1 from Ghattia were tested Corona positive. All the patients including 9 women are symptomatic and most of them were admitted in different hospitals or home quarantined.

Overall 216 patients, 85 of them symptomatic, have been getting treatment. Samples of 1, 54, 701 persons have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 24 more discharged on the day, the total number of corona winners had gone up to 4,528.

