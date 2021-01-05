Coronavirus in Ujjain: 9 found repeat positive; 9 new cases take tally to 4,926

Shoulder

Ujjain: A total of 14 people tested positive, taking the number of corona patients to 4,926 in the district on Monday. The death toll is 102.

Three senior citizens and 1 priest, government servant at tehsil office and bank worker each were included in the list of new patients.

As per the medical bulletin issued at 11 pm, out of 231 sample reports received on the day, 9 persons including 8 from Ujjain city and 1 from Tarana tested Corona positive. All the patients including 3 women are symptomatic and most of them were admitted in different hospitals or home quarantined.

Overall 216 patients, 85 of them symptomatic, have been getting treatment. Samples of 1, 56, 923 persons have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 31 more discharged on the day, the total number of corona winners has gone up to 4,608.

9 ‘repeat’ positive

It was for the first time that along with 9 people tested positive for corona- the examination report of equal number of corona patients also tested repeat positive on Monday. Most of these patients belong to Ujjain city alone and are in fifties.