Coronavirus in Ujjain: 8 from city among 9 test positive

Ujjain: A total of 9 people tested positive for corona taking the number of patients to 5,058 in the district on Tuesday. The toll is 103.

s per the medical bulletin issued by the health department out of 328 sample reports received on the day, 9 persons including 8 from Ujjain city and 1 from Badnagar tested positive for corona. All the patients including 2 female are symptomatic and most of them were admitted in different hospitals or home quarantined.

Overall, 170 patients, 69 of them symptomatic, have been getting treatment. Samples of 1, 61, 167 people have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 16 more discharged on the day, the total number of corona winners has gone up to 4,785.