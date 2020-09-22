Coronavirus in Ujjain: 7 healthcare workers, 6 government servants among 47 new patient, cases breach 2.7K mark

Ujjain: With 47 more persons testing positive for corona on Tuesday, the tally in Ujjain district reached 2,718 mark. The death toll is 88. Besides an Ujjain Development Authority engineer, 7 healthcare workers and 6 government servants are among new patients.

As per the medical bulletin issued at 9.40 pm, out of 1,152 sample reports received on the day, 47 persons including 31 from Ujjain city, 5 each from Barnagar and Tarana, 4 from Nagda and 1 each from Mahidpur and Ghattia tested corona positive. A number of the new patients have been put under home quarantine.

Overall, 532 patients, 203 of them symptomatic, have been getting treatment. Samples of 85, 505 persons have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 39 more discharged on the day, the total number of corona winners has gone up to 2,098.

Among the new patients all are symptomatic and 18 among them are women. The list of new patients comprises 7 healthcare workers, 6 government servants, 2 students and bank/ financial institution/ insurance employees each and a Ujjain Development Authority engineer, a medical shop owner, a policeman, a mandi shop owner, a fruit shop owner, an optical show owner and a computer operator.