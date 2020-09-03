Coronavirus in Ujjain: 6 women among 29 new cases, tally 1,891

Tally in Ujjain district reached 1,891 with 29 more persons testing positive on Thursday.

As per the medical bulletin issued at 8.30 pm, out of 642 sample reports received on the day, 29 persons (all from Ujjain city) have tested corona positive.

Among those who tested positive on the day include 6 women. Most of the new patients have been put under home quarantine.

The data shows that among the latest patients, 23 are symptomatic, 4 are healthcare workers, 2 bank/insurance company employees and 1 each government servant, lady cop, private doctor, advocate, businessman and a security guard.

Overall, 312 patients, 103 of them symptomatic, have been getting treatment. Samples of 69, 784 persons have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 11 more persons discharged on the day, the total number of corona winners has gone up to 1,500. The death toll is 79.

GOLD ORNAMENTS OF DECEASED STOLEN FROM RDGMC

Chimanganj Mandi police on Thursday registered an FIR under Section 379 of IPC against unknown miscreants who stole 5 golden ornaments and a mobile phone of a lady patient from the RD Gardi Medical College (RDGMC) who died during treatment. Deceased’s son Pratik Khanduja resident of Jampura, Neemuch told police that his mother was admitted in the RDGMC on August 25 for Covid-19 treatment and succumbed to death on Thursday afternoon. On the instructions of hospital management all her ornaments and mobile phone were kept in a bag provided by them, but the bag was found missing at the time of receiving her body, the complainant alleged.

LAWYERS CREATE RUCKUS

Some lawyers created ruckus when the Corona Squad comprising police, revenue and Ujjain Municipal Corporation employees nabbed their colleague Mahendra Solanki near Koyla Phatak Chouraha on Thursday afternoon. The lawyer was reportedly going from the area without wearing face mask and for that he was nabbed and sent to temporary jail. Irked over this action, some lawyers reached there and alleged that Solanki had worn the face mask but he was unnecessarily intercepted on the road. Looking to the rising protest, the local administration released the lawyer in question later.

811 JAILED, SPOT FINE OF RS 26.4K COLLECTED

On the second day of special drive against the violators of Unlock-4, the local administration on Thursday caught 811 persons and sent them to temporary jail. A spot of Rs 26, 400 was collected from persons who ventured in the public without wearing masks and or failed to maintain physical distancing.

MAHAKAL DHARMSHALAS TO BE BOOKED FROM SEPT 5

Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee has decided to start off-line booking of both of its dharmshalas. Devotees from outside Madhaya Pradesh are vying for the darshan of Mahakal Jyotirlingam, said MTMC. Devotees who will not show symptoms of Covid-19 would be given access in these dharmshalas with effect from September 5 though the online booking facility will be restarted after reviewing the arrangements.