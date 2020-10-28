Coronavirus in Ujjain: 6 more patients found in city, tally 3,706

Ujjain: With 6 more persons testing positive, the number of Corona patients in the district reached to 3,706 mark on Tuesday. No death was reported on the day and the toll remained on 96.

As per the medical bulletin issued at 11 pm, out of 266 sample reports received on the day, 6 persons (all from Ujjain city) were tested Corona positive. All patients including 1 woman, a paani pataasi shop owner, a government servant and a cloth merchant are symptomatic. Most of the new patients have been put under home quarantine.

Over 143 patients, 24 of them symptomatic, have been getting treatment. Samples of 1, 15, 143 persons have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 26 more discharged on the day, the total number of corona winners had gone up to 3,467.