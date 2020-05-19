Coronavirus in Ujjain: 58 new cases found, tally 420

As per the medical bulletin issued by the CMHO on Tuesday at 10.08 pm, 58 more persons tested positive for the Covid-19. The patients tally in the district is now 420.

The death toll has also touched the half century mark with two more deaths. The dreaded virus spread its tentacles to several new localities of the district on Tuesday.

The tehsil-wise break-up of new cases include 328, 63, 8, 18, 4 and 1 patient of Ujjain, Barnagar, Nagda, Mahidpur, Tarana and Khachrod, respectively. Among 58 new patients, 47 belonged to Ujjain and 9 to Mahidpur and one to Khachrod. Half of the increased patients belong to those localities which are already suffering from dreaded disease and almost half of them belong to new localities. Among the two persons who died on Tuesday are a 55-year-old man from Kamal Colony and a 60-year-old woman of Khandelwal Nagar, Maksi Road.

So far 5,511 samples have been taken in the district and the reports received indicated that 4,537 persons were Covid-19 negative. Reports of 974 are still awaited while 176 patients have been discharged till date from different hospitals and quarantine centers. Total 194 patients are under treatment in the hospitals.