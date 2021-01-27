Coronavirus in Ujjain: 4 women 5 test positive

Ujjain: Fiver more persons tested positive for the corona taking the number of patients to 5,128 in the district on Tuesday. The toll is 103.

As per the medical bulletin issued at 11 pm, out of 346 sample reports received on the day, 5 persons (all from Ujjain city) including 4 women tested positive for corona. Overall 72 patients, 31 of them symptomatic, are under treatment.

Samples of 1, 65, 056 persons have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 11 more patients on the day, the total number of corona winners has gone up to 4,953.