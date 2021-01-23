Coronavirus in Ujjain: 3 more from city test positive

Ujjain: Three more persons tested positive taking the number of corona patients to 5,118 in the district on Friday. The toll is 103.

As per the medical bulletin issued at 11 pm, out of 361 sample reports received on the day, only 3 persons (all from Ujjain city) were tested corona positive. All of them are symptomatic and admitted in different hospitals or home quarantined.

Overall, 102 patients, 44 of them symptomatic, have been getting treatment. Samples of 1, 63, 938 persons have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 20 more discharged on the day, the total number of corona winner has gone up to 4,913.