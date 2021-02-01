Coronavirus in Ujjain: 3 more found infected

Ujjain: Three more persons tested positive for the corona taking the number of patients to 5,150 in the district on Sunday. The toll is 103.

As per the medical bulletin issued at 11 pm, out of 355 sample reports received on the day, 3 persons (all from Ujjain City) tested positive for corona. Overall, 63 patients, 26 of them symptomatic, have been getting treatment.

Samples of 1, 66, 569 persons have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 3 more discharged on the day, the total number of corona winners has gone up to 4,984.