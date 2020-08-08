Coronavirus in Ujjain: 27 more test positive, talls breaches 1300 mark

Ujjain: With 27 more persons testing positive on Saturday, the number of patients in the district breached the 1,300 mark and reached 1,310 in the district.

The death toll is 75. As per the medical bulletin issued at 8.55 pm, out of 869 sample reports received on the day 27 persons including 12 of Ujjain city tested corona positive.

They include a 54-year-old man from Piplinaka, 42-year-old man from Sandipani Nagar, 44-year-old man from Basant Vihar Colony, 44-year-old woman from the same locality, 48-year-old man also from the same locality, 50-year-old man from Laghu Udgog Bharti Industrial Area, 57-year-old man from Ankpaat Road, 38-year-old woman from Sanjay Nagar, 55-year-old woman from Kangalpura, 60-year-old woman from Narayanpura, 48-year-old man from Vallabh Nagar and 55-year-old man from village Morakhedi anganwadi kendra (all Ujjain city); 35-year-old man from village Kundala, Nagda, 35-year-old man from Gram Panchayat Ghattia, 48-year-old man from Mireshi Bazaar, Barnagar, 55-year-old man from Badganwa, Barnagar, 50-year-old man from Shanti Niketan, Barnagar, 30-year-old woman from Malkheda, Tarana, 40-year-old man from Tarana, 64-year-ola man from Parmar Gali, Tarana, 19-year-old man from Tarana, 30-year-old man from village Bamanai, Mahidpur, 35-year-old woman from village Dildarpura, 36-year-old man from village Lasudiya Mansoor, Mahidpur, 66-year-old woman from Gandhi Marg, Mahidpur, 43-year-old woman from the same locality and 59-year-old man from Sneh Nagar, Mahidpur.

Overall 173 patients, 44 of them symptomatic, have been getting treatment. Samples of 52, 307 persons have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 20 more patients discharged on the day, the total number of discharged patients has gone up to 1,062.

181 VIOLATORS FINED

Continuing its driver against the locals violating the unlock norms, the administration on Saturday collected a spot fine of Rs 23,200 from such 181 persons. Fine was imposed on locals who were not wearing masks and failed to keep physical distancing, ADM Bidisha Mukhejee stated.

Ujjain to observe weekly lockdown on Sunday

In a bid to curb Coronavirus infection, the district administration announced total lockdown on every Sunday. The entire district will remain under lockdown on Sunday and it will last till Monday 6am. During this period every business establishment will remain closed except medical stores, hospital, news paper agencies and dairies and milk parlours. Collector Asheesh Singh appealed the denizens to stay at home during lockdown to ward off any legal action.