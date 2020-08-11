Coronavirus in Ujjain: 24 new cases reported, tally reaches 1,365

Ujjain: With 24 more persons testing positive on Tuesday, the number of corona patients reached 1,365 in the district. The death toll is 75. Two Central Jail inmates, a cop, RD Gardi Medical College staff and 7 are woman among the new patients.

As per the medical bulletin issued at 7.50 pm, out of 841 sample reports received on the day 24 persons including 14 of Ujjain city were tested positive.

They include 35-year-old and 60-year-old man from Central Bhairavgarh Jail, 37-year-old man from DRP Lines, Nagjhiri, 45-year-old woman from Yogipura, 60-year-old woman from Todi Mohalla, Kalapura, 39-year-old man from Manchaman Ganesh Nagar, 60-year-old man from Abadi Mohalla, Lekoda Gram Panchayat, 55-year-old man from Dhanvantari Magar, Freeganj, 27-year-old man from Shri Krishna Colony, 35-year-old man from Ambedkar Colony, Nanakheda, 45-year-old woman from Piplinaka, 38-year-old man from Titupati, Nanakheda, 20-year-old man from RD Gardi Medical College and 32-year-old man from Kishanpura (all Ujjain city); 67-year-old man and 62-year-old woman from Khachrod, 77-year-old man from village Baduvaniya26-year-old man from village Rupeta and 60-year-old woman from village Kumardi, Khachrod; 24-year-old woman from Ingoria, 50-year-old man and 70-year-old man (all from Barnagar); 62-year-old man from village Bamnai and 40-year-old woman from Ramleela Maidan (both from Mahidpur).

Overall 189 patients, are under treatment. Samples of 54, 406 persons have been taken and no report is awaited. With 9 more discharged on the day, the total number of corona acers has gone up to 1,101.