Coronavirus in Ujjain: 23 more test positive, tally 1487

Ujjain: With 23 more persons testing positive on Tuesday, the number of patients reached 1,487 in the district. The death toll is 75.

As per the medical bulletin issued at 9.45 pm, out of 1,004 sample reports received on the day, 23 persons including 16 of Ujjain city tested positive for corona.

Four patients of Mehidpur and one each of Barnagar, Tarana, Ghattia and 7 women are among the new patients identified today.

Overall 195 patients, 42 of them symptomatic, are undergoing treatment in the various healthcare facilities across the districts. Samples of 59, 096 persons have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 29 more discharged on the day, the total number of discharged corona winners has gone up to 1,217.

Legal Action Against Violators Of Home Quarantine

Collector Asheesh Singh on Tuesday reviewed the corona status during weekly time limit meeting. He directed the officials to discharge the corona-related works assigned to them with topmost priority. He said that institutional quarantine of positive patients and their kin should be done after contact tracing. He directed that affidavit should be taken from such persons who don’t want institutional quarantine- mentioning that they willingly want to be home quarantined. “If such persons fail to comply with the protocol of home quarantine, legal action will be taken against them,” collector added.