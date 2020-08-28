Coronavirus in Ujjain: 22 more test positive, cloth market trader succumbs, toll 79

Ujjain: With one more patient succumbing during treatment, the death toll due to corona in Ujjain has reached 79. On Friday 22 more persons tested positive for corona taking the patients tally to 1,695.

New patients range from 4-year-old child to a 75-year-old woman. A total of 8 government servants also tested positive on the day.

As per the medical bulletin issued at 8 pm, out of 805 sample reports received on the day, 22 persons including 20 of Ujjain city and 1 each of Nagda and Unhel tested corona positive.

Among those who tested positive on the day include 6 women. Most of the new patients have been put under home quarantine. Overall 228 patients, 61 of them symptomatic, have been getting treatment. Samples of 66, 210 persons have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 19 more persons discharged on the day, the total number of corona winners has gone up to 1,388.

Traders of VD Cloth market a concerned lot

The district also recorded a death in Madhav Nagar Hospital where a 70-year-old person resident of Biyabani Chauraha, near Vikramaditya Cloth Market, succumbed to corona.

According to the information received, senior broker of Vikramaditya Cloth Market, Mansukh Khandelwal was admitted to Madhav Nagar Hospital on Thursday after testing corona positive.

He died on Friday morning during treatment. He was a senior and reputed broker of Cloth Market and was working as a broker in Cloth Market for many years. Vikramaditya Cloth Market Association has issued condolences on his tragic death. This is the second death due to Corona positive in this market. Before this, a famous saree businessman has died in SAIMS Hospital, Indore, which was considered by Indore district administration to be death from Covid-19. On Thursday, another businessman (55) of the Vikramaditya Cloth Market was hit for not being cautious and his treatment is being done at the Madhav Nagar Hospital. There is an atmosphere of fear among the traders regarding the Corona in the cloth market, but Covid-19 guidelines are being violated them due to which patients are constantly coming out.

Rishi Nagar emerging as hotspot

The city’s largest colony, Rishi Nagar, is now slowly becoming a hot spot of Corona, causing panic among the residents of the area due to frequent emergence of patients. On Friday, three corona positive patients appeared in Rishi Nagar. In addition, the corona is also knocking the doors of new colonies in the city. A 50-year-old man living in Shivansh City is serving as the team leader in Smart City. A 26-year-old youth living in Vallabh Nagar is working in the Bank of India Sethi Nagar branch. While a 37-year-old man living at Hatkeshwar Dham Chintaman Road is working in the district protocol office. His father also died in a hospital in Indore this week due to symptoms of Corona. A 27-year-old woman living in Rishi Nagar is in the rank of inspector, while a 35-year-old man living in Jaswantpur is in government service. In addition, a 28-year-old girl living in Arjun Nagar is in government service. A 55-year-old man from Adinath Colony is the branch manager at LIC Dewas. A 30-year-old man living at Bada Teliwada is working as a manager in a hotel near St Paul's School. Other prominent patients include a 62-year-old journalist living at Bahadurganj intersection, a policeman living in Trupti Platinum and a 35-year-old youth living in Ved Nagar, has a mobile shop in Ved Nagar. A 15-year-old student living in Rishi Nagar and a 30-year-old girl living on Shiv Dham, Dewas Road are employed as staff nurses at Patidar Hospital.