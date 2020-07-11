Coronavirus in Ujjain: 2 women among 7 test positive, tally 887

Ujjain: With 7 new patients tested positive, the number of Corona patients in the district reached to 887, though the death toll remained on 71. As per the medical bulletin issued at 9.25 pm on Saturday, out of 796 sample reports received seven persons of the district including four of city were tested positive. A 42-year-man from Talod village, a 60-year-old man from Durga Nagar, a 52-year-old woman from Muni Nagar (Indore Road) and a 60-year-old woman from Sant Nagar (Indore Road) (all Ujjain city), a 26-year-old man Toranto Talkies (Barnagar), a 52-year-old man from Thana Mahidpur and a 27-year-old man from Ghattiya tested positive on the day. Only 29 patients, 12 of them symptomatic, are now undergoing getting treatment.

Samples of 29, 304 persons have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With two persons discharged on the day, the total number of discharged has gone up to 787.