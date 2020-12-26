Coronavirus in Ujjain: 2 elderly among 23 test positive

Ujjain: A total of 23 more people tested positive for the Corona taking the number of patients to 4,755 in the district on Friday.

The toll is 100. Two senior citizens and health workers each and one cycle shop owner, PHED employee, businessman, contractor, police department employee, bank worker, MP online kiosk owner, jewellery, student, farmer and fisherman each comprised the list of new patients.

As per the medical bulletin issued at 11 pm, out of 486 sample reports received on the day, 23 persons including 20 from Ujjain city, 2 from Mahidpur and 1 from Tarana tested Corona positive. All patients including 4 women are symptomatic and most of them were admitted in different hospitals or home quarantined.

Overall 233 patients, 87 of them symptomatic, have been getting treatment. Samples of 1, 51, 666 people ersons have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 11 more discharged on the day, the total number of corona winners had gone up to 4,422.