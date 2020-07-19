Coronavirus in Ujjain: 19 new patients take tally to 986

Ujjain: With 19 new patients testing positive, the number of corona patients in the district rose to 986. The death toll is 71.

As per the medical bulletin issued at 9.45 pm on Sunday, out of 1,073 sample reports received 19 persons have tested positive. Now, 112 patients, 47 of them symptomatic, are undergoing treatment. Samples of 35, 766 persons have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 2 more discharged on Sunday, the total number of discharged persons went up to 803.

All those who tested positive on the day beling to Ujjain. They include a 49-year-old man from Desai Nagar, 23-year-old man from Ninora (Sanver Road), 24-year-old man from Kshipra Avenue, 50-year-old man Mullapura, 57-year-old woman from Bagpura, 21-year-old woman from Suraj Nagar, one-year-old boy from Vidyapati Nagar and 31-year-old woman from the same locality, 72-year-old woman from Kumhar Gali, Bahadurganj, 16-year-old boy from Keshav Nagar, 25-year-old man from Balaji Hostel, Nanakheda, 40-year-old woman from Gandhi Nagar, near Moti Maszid, 38-year-old woman from Rishi Nagar, 49-year-old man from Amber Colony, 33-year-old woman from Ganesh Colony, Chardham Mandir, 65-year-old woman from Ranjit Hanuman, Shiprapura, 55-year-old man from Hira Mills Ki Chawl, 12-year-old boy from VD Market, Biyabani Chouraha and a 28-year-old woman from the same locality.