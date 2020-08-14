Coronavirus in Ujjain: 18 more test positive, cases breach 1400 mark

Ujjain: With 18 more persons testing positive on Friday, the number of patients has reached 1,408 in the district.

The death toll is 76. As per the medical bulletin issued on 9.15 pm, out of 760 sample reports received on the day- 18 persons including 15 of Ujjain city tested positive for corona.

They include 24-year-old man from Nanakheda Nagar, 65-year-old woman from Suraj Nagar, 40-year-old man, 60-year-old man, 65-year-old man and 40-year-old man (all for from Kishanpura), 22-year-old man from Piplinaka, 58-eyar-old man from Adarsh Nagar, 44-year-old man from Bahadurganj, 25-year-old woman from Kumhar Gali, Bahadurganj, 64-year-old woman from Sethi Nagar, 53-year-old man from Laalbai-Phoolbai Marg, 53-year-old woman Basant Vihar Colony, 70-year-old man from Dhancha Bhavan and 48-year-old man from Vidyapati Nagar (all from Ujjain City); 48-year-old man and 60-year-old woman from village Sodhang, Ghattia and 72-year-old man from village Belakheda, Mehidpur.

Overall, 183 patients, 39 of them symptomatic, are undergoing treatment. Samples of 56, 254 persons have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 10 more discharged on the day, the total number of discharged corona winners has gone up to 1,149.

SPOT FINE ON 247 VIOLATORS

A spot fine of Rs 28, 600 was imposed on 247 persons of city for violating unlock norms on Friday. According to ADM Bidisha Mukherjee, despite repeated requests, people are not abiding by the guidelines to restrict the spread of corona virus.