Coronavirus in Ujjain: 18 from city among 27 test positive, tally 4,270

Ujjain: A total of 27 more persons tested positive taking the number of Corona patients in the district to 4,270 mark on Monday. They include one medical representative, shopkeeper, school teacher, musical band artist, travel agent and bank employee each. However, the toll remained on 99.

As per the medical bulletin issued at 11 pm, out of 398 sample reports received on the day, 27 persons including 18 from Ujjain city, 6 from Nagda, 2 from Mahidpur and 1 from Barnagar tested positive for Corona. All the patients including 7 women are symptomatic and most of them have been admitted in different hospitals or being home quarantined.

Overall 292 patients, 115 of them symptomatic, have been getting treatment. Samples of 1, 36, 212 persons have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 17 more discharged on the day, the total number of corona winners has gone up to 3,879.