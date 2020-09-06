Coronavirus in Ujjain: 13 women among 31 new patients

Ujjain: Ujjain district is inching close to 2K positive cases mark as the overall tally reached 1,981 with 31 persons testing positive for corona on Sunday. All patients are symptomatic. Among new patients 13 are women including a private doctor besides 4 businessmen, a private bank manager, a policeman and a Congress functionary.
As per the medical bulletin issued at 8.30 pm, out of 766 sample reports received on the day, 31 persons including 30 from Ujjain city and 1 from Tarana sub-division were tested Corona positive. Most of the new patients have been put under home quarantine.
There is no room for patients at Government Madhav Nagar Hospital and RD Gardi Medical College as a result many patients are admitted directly to private hospitals. A 63-year-old woman resident of Jawahar Marg, Tarana has been admitted at JK Hospital, 51-year-old local Congress leader who resides at Bagpura has been admitted at CHL Hospital, 46-year-old male from Mahananda Nagar at Pushpa Mission Hospital, 37-year-old male from Ambedkar Nagar at Patidar Hospital and 75-year-old woman from Bhoiwara is undergoing treatment at the Gurunanak Hospital. The rush of corona patients in private hospitals is a testimony to the fact that people are now coming to private hospitals due to increasing crowds in government hospitals and low confidence in hospitals.
Among the positive patients, a 53-year-old policeman who lives in Mahakal Vanijyik Kendra, a 31-year-old woman who resides in Singpuri, who is a private doctor and a RD Gardi Medical College nurse have tested positive. At least 4 businessmen of the city have also come under the grip of Corona. The 25-year-old youth living on Bhoj Marg is an officer in private bank Freeganj branch are among the new patients. The report of the TV journalist living in Bahadurganj area came positive for the third time in a series.
Overall, 340 patients, 109 of them symptomatic, have been getting treatment. Samples of 71, 871 persons have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 17 more discharged on Sunday, the total number of corona winners has gone up to 1,562.The death toll is 79.
