Coronavirus in Ujjain: 13 more test positive, death toll reaches 20

The new lot of 195 samples reports aggravated the anxiety of administration as 13 more patients were tested positive on Monday which soar up the tally to 119 out of them 20 patients have died.

As per nodal officer Dr HP Sonaniya, among 13 patients 7 patients are from tehsil Barnagar and with 7 new patients, there are total 9 suspects were tested positive hailing from Barnagar.

According to him, hope is still floating as for better condition in the city as percentage of negative samples is higher than that of positive samples. On Monday, 266 reports, out of 281 received, were found negative.

As per Monday’s health bulletin the city recorded 3 more deaths of Corona positive patients. CMHO Dr Anusuiyya Gwali Sinha told Free Press that out of the three persons whose report found after death included two male patients. Of them one 67-year-old man belonged to Barnagar while another aged 49 belonged to Begambagh.

Another deceased was woman who was aged 30 and a resident of Khajurwali Maszid area. CMHO claimed that all these deceased died due to multiple diseases and confirmation of their deaths due to Covid-19 came only on Monday.

According to bulletin 2,259 sample reports were received out of them 1,815 samples were tested negative while 119 samples were tested positive including above mentioned 13 samples while 315 samples were reported to be rejected. In addition to them, 3 Covid-19 patients of the district are getting treatment at Ratlam whereas another patient who was taking treatment at Indore was discharged on Monday. With this the total number of discharged patients reached 5.

QUARANTINED PATIENTS COMPLAIN OF ILL-TREATMENT

Meanwhile, a number of patients who were shifted to Police Training Center (PTS), Maksi Road only on Sunday evening from the RD Gardi Medical College Hospital, Agar Road, have complained of ill-treatment. According sources, some of these patients belong to Nikas area and are reported to be close relatives of a BJP leader. Sources informed that these patients complained that the arrangements at PTS are inadequate as there is absence of proper facilities like medical aid and medical staff is not also present there. On being contacted, CMHO Dr Gawli said that she did not receive any such complaint. “All persons who have been quarantined at the PTS were happy as they were provided ayurvedic kadha, haldi doodh and other food items,” she claimed.