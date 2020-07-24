Coronavirus in Ujjain: 12 new cases take tally to 1092

Ujjain: Within days of breaching the 1K mark the number of Covid-19 patients in the district is all set to reach 1,100.
The spurt of corona cases positive cases in the district continued on Friday as 12 new patients including a Central Jail prisoner tested positive.
The new cases have taken the number of corona patients in the district to 1092.
The district recorded a death after 45 days which took the overall death toll to 72.
As per the medical bulletin issued at 9 pm, a 60-year-old male from Mehdipur died during treatment at RD Gardi Medical College.
According to the officials of the health department out of 1034 sample reports received 12 persons have tested positive for the corona.
Among the new patients , 10 belong to Ujjain city, while 2 are residents of Barnagar sub-division.
Those were tested positive on the day include 40-year-old man from Heera Mills Ki Chawl, 37-year-old woman from New Laxmi Nagar, 36-year-old man from Piplinaka, 45-year-old man from Ksheer Sagar Colony, 50-year-old woman from Basant Vihar Colony, 40-year-old man from Bhairavgarh Jail, 30-year-old woman from Agar Road, 55-year-old man from Kirti Nagar, 45-year-old man from Patni Bazaar, near Gopal Mandir and 70-year-old man from Salarkhedi village (all Ujjain city).
While a 20-year-old man from Barnagar and 65-year-old woman from the same sub-division.
Overall 188 patients, 76 of them symptomatic, are undergoing treatment.
Samples of 40, 131 persons have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited.
With 9 more discharged on Friday, the total number of discharged has gone up to 832.