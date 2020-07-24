Coronavirus in Ujjain: 12 new cases take tally to 1092

Ujjain: Within days of breaching the 1K mark the number of Covid-19 patients in the district is all set to reach 1,100.

The spurt of corona cases positive cases in the district continued on Friday as 12 new patients including a Central Jail prisoner tested positive.

The new cases have taken the number of corona patients in the district to 1092.

The district recorded a death after 45 days which took the overall death toll to 72.

As per the medical bulletin issued at 9 pm, a 60-year-old male from Mehdipur died during treatment at RD Gardi Medical College.

According to the officials of the health department out of 1034 sample reports received 12 persons have tested positive for the corona.