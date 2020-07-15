Coronavirus in Ujjain: 11-yr-old girl, 5 others test positive

Ujjain: With 6 new patients testing positive, the number of corona patients reached 927 in the district. The death toll remained on 71.

As per the medical bulletin issued at 9.30 pm on Wednesday, out of 759 sample reports received 6 persons belonging to rural areas of the district were tested positive. A 11-year-old girl from Ratanyakhedi village, Khachrod, 20-year-old man from village Nimbodiyakala, Khachrod, 65-year-old man from Gandhi Gram Colony, Nagda, 18-year-old woman from village Sadikhedi, Tarana, 20-year-old woman from Jharda, Mehidpur and 25-year-old man from village Harnawda, Barnagar have tested positive.

Only 62 patients, 20 of them symptomatic, are under treatment, now. Samples of 32, 555 persons have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. The total number of discharged persons is 794.