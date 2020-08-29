Coronavirus in Ujjain: 11 women among 52 new patients

Ujjain: The tally of corona patients in Ujjain district has breached 1,700 mark with 52 persons testing corona positive on Saturday.

The number of corona patients has reached 1,747 in the district. The new patients include 6 government employees, 5 students, a medicine unit owner, personal assistant of an Member of Parliament, a snack vendor and an auto-rickshaw driver.

As per the medical bulletin issued at 9.30 pm, out of 649 sample reports received on the day, 52 persons (about 8%) including 49 of Ujjain city and 2 of Nagda and 1 of Tarana were tested Corona positive. Among those who tested positive on the day include 11 women. Most of the new patients have been put under home quarantine.

Among the positive patients 8 are above 50 years of age. Six patients are aged between 40 to 50 years. Highest 38 persons in the age group of less than 40-year-old comprise new cases. About half a dozen boys of age 1, 14, 16 and 17 years also got infected. Six new patients belong to Central Excise Colony. Thus, for the fourth day in a row new patients continue to be identified from up market localities of the city.

Staff from Central Bhairavgarh Jail, Charitable Hospital and RD Gardi Medical College is are also among new patients

Now, 254 patients, 76 of them symptomatic, are under treatment. Samples of 66, 859 persons have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 26 more discharged on the day, the total number of corona winners has gone up to 1,414.

FIVE COURTS SEALED, JUDICIAL OFFICERES & STAFF HOME QUARANTINED

Five courts of the district court were on Saturday sealed with immediate effect and the judicial officers and staff concerned were home quarantined. This step was taken after a woman trainee magistrate, who was being trained by the judicial officers of the said courts, tested positive. The courts which have been affected are JMFC Trupti Pande, district judicial registrar Sankarshan Pande, Rajesh Namdev and Neha Agrawal (both magistrates) and second ADJ Prempal Thakur. All of them have been directed to join the duty after seven days or if their sample report turns out to be negative.

ALL IS WELL, CLAIMS COLLECTOR

Collector Asheesh Singh inspected the Government Madhava Nagar Covid-19 Hospital (GMH) late on Saturday night. He wore a PPE kit and discussed with the patients admitted to the corona positive ward along with Dr HP Sonania, the nodal officer of Corona and Dr Bhojraj Sharma, superintendent of Madhav Nagar Hospital. Collector interacted with the patients and took feedback about treatment and facilities quality of the food being given to them, the arrangements for cleanliness among others. He also visited the patients in the isolation ward. After inspection, collector claimed that the arrangements of GMH are of very high quality and the admitted patients are satisfied with the treatment there.