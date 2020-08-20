Coronavirus in Ujjain: 11 women among 22 test positive, tally 1534

With 22 more persons testing positive on Thursday, the number of patients reached 1534 in the district. The death toll remained unchanged on 75.

As per the medical bulletin issued at 7.30 pm, out of 1123 sample reports received on the day, 22 persons including 19 of Ujjain city while 2 of Mahidpur and 1 of Nagda tested positive for corona. Among those who tested positive on the day include 11 women.

Overall 214 patients, 55 of them symptomatic, are undergoing treatment. Samples of 61, 135 persons have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 12 more discharged on the day, the total number of corona acers has gone up to 1,245.

Among the positives, a 50-year-old man resident of Gautam Marg, a health worker from Madhav Nagar Hospital, identified for treatment of Covid-19 and a 58-year-old nurse from PTS who lives in Sai Dham Colony, tested positive.