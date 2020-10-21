Coronavirus in Ujjain: 11 from city among 23 test positive

Ujjain: 23 new patients took the tally of Corona patients in the district to 3629 on Tuesday. However, the death toll remained unchanged on 96.

As per the medical bulletin issued at 11 pm, out of 916 sample reports received on the day, 23 persons including 11 from Ujjain city, 5 from Nagda, 4 from Barnagar, 2 from Mahidpur and 1 from Khachrod tested positive for corona. Most of the new patients have been put under home quarantine.

Overall 203 patients, 63 of them symptomatic, are undergoing treatment in the various healthcare facilities across the district.

Samples of 110,881 persons have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 9 more discharged on the day, the total number of corona winners had gone up to 3,330.