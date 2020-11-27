Coronavirus in Ujjain: 10 women among 27 test positive, tally 4,168

Ujjain: With in all 27 more persons testing positive the number of Corona patients in the district reached to 4,168 mark on Thursday. They included 2 advocates, 1 each bank/ financial institution/ insurance employee, farmer, health worker, factory worker, policeman, student and assistant professor. However, the toll remained on 99.

As per the medical bulletin issued at 11 pm, out of 904 sample reports received on the day, 27 persons including 21 from Ujjain city, 4 from Nagda and 1 each from Barnagar and Tarana were tested Corona positive. All the patients including 10 women are symptomatic and most of them have been admitted in different hospitals or being home quarantined.

Overall 260 patients, 106 of them symptomatic, have been getting treatment. Samples of 1, 33, 092 persons have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 18 more patients on the day, the total number of corona winners has gone up to 3,809.