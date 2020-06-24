Coronavirus in Ujjain: 1 person tests positive, tally 849, under treatment 57

Ujjain: As per the medical bulletin issued by CMHO at 8.30 pm on Wednesday, only person tested positive which took the number of patients to 849 in the district. This patient, a 46-year-old woman, from Gangedi village belongs to Ujjain. As no more COVID-19 death reported on the day, the toll remained on 69.

According to CMHO, so far samples of 15,738 persons have been taken for COVID-19 tests in the district. In all 573 sample reports were received on the day and only two examination reports are awaited now. With 14 more patients discharged from various hospitals, 724 patients have been discharged till date from different hospitals and quarantine centers. Total 57 active patients are under treatment in the hospitals, but only 16 of them have Corona symptoms and rest 41 do not have such symptoms.