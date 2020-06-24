Coronavirus in Ujjain: 1 person tests positive, tally 849, under treatment 57

Ujjain: As per the medical bulletin issued by CMHO at 8.30 pm on Wednesday, only person tested positive which took the number of patients to 849 in the district. This patient, a 46-year-old woman, from Gangedi village belongs to Ujjain. As no more COVID-19 death reported on the day, the toll remained on 69.
According to CMHO, so far samples of 15,738 persons have been taken for COVID-19 tests in the district. In all 573 sample reports were received on the day and only two examination reports are awaited now. With 14 more patients discharged from various hospitals, 724 patients have been discharged till date from different hospitals and quarantine centers. Total 57 active patients are under treatment in the hospitals, but only 16 of them have Corona symptoms and rest 41 do not have such symptoms.
Refreshment shops to operate for 3 hours
Collector and district magistrate Asheesh Singh on Wednesday night issued an order to keep the petrol pump open in the Ujjain Municipal Corporation boundary area from 7 am to 9 pm while relaxing curfew and lockdown restrictions implemented to prevent the spread of Corona virus infection. Permission has been granted to open tea and breakfast shops from 7 am to 10 am. Sitting in tea-snack shops will remain prohibited. People will be able to take breakfast home in packets. Similarly, the nighttime curfew has been set from 9 pm to 7 am. The curfew ban will not apply to medical emergencies, urgent services, media persons and morning walkers.