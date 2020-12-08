Corona in Ujjain:13 more from city test positive

Ujjain: A total of 13 more persons tested positive for Covid-19 taking the the number of Corona patients to 4,430 in the district reached on Monday. The toll remained on 99.

As per the medical bulletin issued at 11 pm, out of 442 sample reports received on the day, 13 persons (all from Ujjain city) were tested Corona positive. All the patients including 5 women are symptomatic and most of them have been admitted in different hospitals or being home quarantined.

Overall 278 patients, 99 of them symptomatic, have been getting treatment. Samples of 1, 41, 626 persons have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 21 more discharged on the day, the total number of corona winners has gone up to 4,053.