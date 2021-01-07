Corona in Ujjain: 7 women among 21 test positive, take tally to 4,962

Ujjain: A total of 21 more tested positive for corona taking the number of patients to 4,962 in the district on Wednesday. The death toll is 102.

Four senior citizens, 3 farmers and a bank worker, a student, a labourer, a senior government medical officer, a stationary shop owner, a Tata project worker and a hawker were included in the list of new patients.

As per the medical bulletin issued at 11 pm, out of 661 sample reports received on the day, 21 persons including 14 from Ujjain city, 3 from Barnagar, 2 from Mahidpur and 1 each from Tarana and Khachrod were tested Corona positive. All the patients including 7 women are symptomatic and most of them were admitted in different hospitals or home quarantined.

Overall 218 patients, 84 of them symptomatic, have been getting treatment. Samples of 1, 58, 113 persons have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 22 more discharged on the day, the total number of corona winners has gone up to 4,644.

Dry run of vax to be held today

Three locations in the district have been chosen to carry out dry run of Covid-19 vaccination, slated to be held on Friday. It will be conducted from 9 am simultaneously at BSc Nursing College, Civil Hospital Tarana and Pushpa Mission Hospital. Chief medical and health officer Dr Mahavir Khandelwal said that all the activities will be carried out as per the Covid-19 vaccination guidelines of the Government of India.