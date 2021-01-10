Cornavirus in Ujjain: Cases cross 5,000 mark

Ujjain: A total of 14 people tested positive for the corona taking the number of patients to 5,010 in the district on Saturday. The death toll is 103.

As per the medical bulletin issued at 11 pm, out of 403 sample reports received on the day, 14 persons (all from Ujjain city) were tested Corona positive. All the patients including 8 women are symptomatic and most of them were admitted in different hospitals or home quarantined.

A couple, a soyabean plant worker, a senior citizen, a Zila Panchayat employee, a health worker, a police department employee, a marketing person, a government college employee and a government school employee were included in the list of new patients.

Overall 221 patients, 90 of them symptomatic, have been getting treatment. Samples of 1, 59, 402 persons have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 13 more discharged on the day, the total number of corona winners went up to 4,688.