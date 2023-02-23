CONTROVERSY: Vikramaditya Shodhpeeth forgets the king, turns into event management company

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): ‘Maharaja Vikramaditya Shodhpeeth’, the organisation behind 33-day Vikramotsav-2023 is in the spotlight following poet Kumar Vishwas’ controversial comment during his three-day Apne Apne Ram programme. The programme is a part of the Vikramotsav-2023.

The Shodhpeeth was set up in 2009-10 under culture department was a brainchild of the then MP Tourism Development Corporation and current higher education minister Mohan Yadav. It aimed at undertaking research and analysis of King Vikramaditya and his era.

However, it later turned into an into an event management company with focus on hosting religious, cultural and political programmes and started organising Vikram Utsav. After BJP’s return to power in 2020, Vikramotsav was organised for the first time for seven days and for nine days in 2022. In 2023, it became a 33-day affair.

Contacted by Free Press, Maharaja Vikramaditya Shodhpeeth director Shriram Tiwari said, “Chief Minister had announced that from this year, Vikram Utsav will be organised from Mahashivaratri (February 18) to Varsha Pratipada (March 22).” He said that the programmes were approved by the local committee and the chief minister. “All programmes are not being conducted by Shodh Peeth. Various departments and organisations are involved. The individual programmes and its expenditure are borne by the institutions concerned and they are included under Vikram Utsav,” Tiwari added.

In fact, eye brows have been raised over several decisions regarding Vikram Utsav and the budget. It is learnt that Kumar Vishwas is being paid Rs 50 lakh for his three-day Ram Katha.

Culture minister Usha Thakur, who also heads religious endowment and tourism department has been a major absentee of late. She had even skipped ‘Shiv Jyoti Arpanam’ programme wherein Guinness Book of World Records was created on the banks of Kshipra by lighting more than 18 lakh earthen lamps under the presence of CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Mahashivratri (February 18). This year’s Vikram Utsav started with that event.

An RSS functionary, quoting minister Thakur, on condition of anonymity, told Free Press that she was not consulted over the event.

Bhopal-based litterateur Pankaj Pathak, who administers Hum Vikram group on WhatsApp, said “Vikramotsav should be theme-oriented. It has gone off-topic. Maharaja Vikramaditya Shodhpeeth is now a parallel culture department. Instead of focussing on Vikramaditya, the Research Chair is undertaking work of other institutions. Many programmes that have nothing to do with Vikramaditya are being held.”

“Now what is the justification of hosting trade fair, book fair, poet’s conference, youth science conference under this banner,” he asked.

