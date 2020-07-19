Controversial video of IPS officer taking 'envelopes' leaves many questions unanswered

After the envelope controversy of V Madhu Kumar, State Transport Commissioner went viral, it has created a lot of buzz all over the nation and speculations are rife. In Ujjain, grapevine has several babble accounts of this episode and many “anecdotes” are being circulated and narrated with a lot of zest. Kumar was also IG, Ujjain for several years. Nirukt Bhargava digs deeper

ENVELOPE SCANDAL

Meanwhile, late on Saturday state government transferred Kumar to the police headquarters in Bhopal. The order came after a video clip purportedly showed the 1991 batch IPS officer taking envelopes from police personnel. The video which is doing the rounds was shot when Kumar was IGP, Ujjain range. He is seen taking the envelopes but the contents are unknown.

THE VIDEO SHOWS…?

Five police officers came in one-by-one and hand over “with respect” the “stuff” in white and brown envelopes. An officer even takes his blessings as he stoops to touch Kumar’s feet. Kumar has the swag and his style of “accepting” the envelope (depicted in the video is unique) shows his agility. The first one hands over an envelope and talks about posting, while the second officer gives the envelope which he (Kumar) presses quickly under his trousers. After this, the security guard brings in his briefcase much to his (Kumar’s) respite. While keeping the white and brown envelopes in the briefcase, Kumar also scribbled something on them.

After this, the third officer “pays his obeisance” with a brown envelope and bows down to touch Kumar’s feet and leaves after placing it on the sofa. Following this, two more police officers pay their visit and “gift” Kumar with white envelopes. After placing the (three white and two brown) envelopes in the briefcase, Kumar leisurely moves towards the washroom, but OOPS! he suddenly realizes that he had forgotten to lock his briefcase. After applying the number code… he looks relaxed!

FP BIG QUESTIONS

A) When was the video shot?

B) Why didn’t it come earlier?

C) Was it released on purpose just before the bypolls?

It is clearly a matter to be probed, but the five officers meeting him and handing over the envelopes with “different shades” and his scribbling something on them speaks a lot. Prima facie, it has been revealed that the said video is from a guest house in Agar district of Ujjain division. It is believed that the incident took place a few months before Simhastha Mahaparva in April 2016.

EXPERTS’S VIEW

According to experts, the narrative that the confidential report was being exchanged through envelopes is a very ridiculous. “Since such videos are authenticated only after forensic examination, whatever is seen in the video leaves not much for hearing. Though a longer version of video with the audio of what is transpiring in the frames is also in circulation,” they added.

WHISPERS DOING THE ROUNDS

After serving as Indore, SP… Kumar stayed in Ujjain for more than five years. He was posted in Ujjain as IG in 2013 and got promoted to ADGP in Ujjain itself. In the first fortnight of May 2018, he was shifted from Ujjain to Bhopal as ADGP, EOW. He was appointed Transport Commissioner during Kamal Nath’s regime and remained on the same post not only till the return of Shivraj Singh Chouhan as the CM but till the envelope scandal went viral. As far as Ujjain is concerned, Kumar created a new record of staying in the crease for so long. Now, that the scandal has become public, the topic is on hitlist and it’s like THE NATION WANTS TO KNOW type of frenzy. Both his “friends” and “foes” are going hype and hoopla over the frames shot.