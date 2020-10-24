Contractor suicide case in Ujjain: Accused SEs Naresh Jain and Sanjay Khujneri terminated

Ujjain: Municipal commissioner Kshitij Singhal on Saturday terminated sub engineer Naresh Jain and Sanjay Khujneri for their serious irregularities during their service tenure. The collector had formed an investigation committee after many newspapers of the city published allegations made by kin of the deceased contractor.

Taking cognizance of the report submitted by the probe committee-- the municipal commissioner Kshitij Singhal terminated both of the accused. The members of probe panel held the duo guilty of serious irregularities including use of substandard material in construction work done under their supervision. The termination orders for the duo were issued based on the provisions of Madhya Pradesh Municipal Corporation Service Rules 2000. Both the engineers are also the main accused of Municipal Corporation’s contractor Khandelwal suicide case.