Ujjain: City’s players shine in Federation Cup tourney

Ujjain: The second Federation Cup Tournament was hosted by the Sports Development Federation of India in Kaithal Haryana.

A total of 14 players from Ujjain district participated in sports like kabaddi, volleyball, athletics and football. They players were welcomed on their return.

Kajal Gurjar (captain), Divya Sisodia, Ishika Rathod, Pooja Gurjar and Shruti Chandel of Kadambini Children’s Academy won gold medals in the girls’ Kabaddi

In athletics Aman Rao bagged silver in a 100-meter race in the age group of 14 years. In volleyball, Rishabh Bundela captain received a bronze medal. Keshav Vishwakarma, Deepak, Manoj, Karthik, Suraj, Mahendra, Karan, Vikas and Rohit won bronze in the age group of 17 years.

Satyanarayan Jaiswal of the Kadambini Children’s Academy along with Vivek Jaiswal, Dhruv Jaiswal, Manoj Parikh, principal Manju Kirti Vasistha and vice-principal Trupti Dwivedi congratulated the children on their return to Ujjain after receiving the medals.