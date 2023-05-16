CHIEF MINISTER FARMERS’ INTEREST WAIVER SCHEME-2023: Loan interest of Rs 45.77 crore to be waived in Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan | File

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has approved the Chief Minister Farmers’ Interest Waiver Scheme-2023. The scheme is being implemented in Ujjain district and 27,380 farmers will be waived off Rs 45.77 crore under the scheme. District Cooperative Central Bank CEO Vishesh Srivastava informed that the reimbursement of short-term and medium-term converted agricultural loans (principal + interest) of up to Rs 2 lakh to defaulter farmers of primary agricultural credit cooperative societies (PACs) affiliated to Ujjain District Cooperative Central Bank as on March 31, 2023 is being approved by the government. Under zero per cent interest rate scheme, loans will be disbursed to beneficiary farmers up to the amount of outstanding principal amount before maturity.

Under the scheme, the facility is being given to beneficiary farmers to provide fertiliser for agricultural work, so that with the amount deposited by the farmer in cash in loan account, can get the same amount in the form of loan from Fertiliser Service Cooperative Society. In the district-level programme, Shrivastava said that under the Chief Minister Farmers’ Interest Waiver Scheme-2023, 27,380 farmers of Ujjain district will get the benefit of interest waiver of Rs 45.77 crore.

