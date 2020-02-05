Budget 2020: Relaxation given to MSME sector isn’t adequate in view of desired growth rate

Ujjain: “Relaxation given to MSME sector is not adequate in view of the desired growth rate. It is not judicious to fix new targets without assessing the targets fixed for last year,” industrialist Ramesh Sabu opined as panel expert in a symposium on Budget 2020-21 organised by economics department, IQAC of Government Girls Post-Graduate College (GGPGC) in collaboration with Tapan Chourey Foundation.
Second panel expert and MITM director Dr Rishi Dubey speaking on primary sector emphasised that the growth rate of agro sector must be carried to 12 per cent from present 2.8 per cent. Empowered women self help groups may contribute to a larger extent in rural development. Kisan rail and kisan Udan are laudable initiatives.
Third panel expert and SBI regional manager Sanjay Kumar Sharma said, banking sector is synonym of development and the word credit derives its origin from credibility. This has been incorporated in budget by increasing bank deposit insurance from Rs 1 lakh to 5 lakh. Banks have been freed from government aid which has paved the way for self-dependency of banks.
Fourth panel expert charted accountant PK Dass told that the new option of income tax is beneficial for lower income groups, new comers and pensioners. In the current scenario of low consumption the government had no extra fiscal space for imposing additional taxes so it introduced a twin slab structure.
In the presidential address principal Dr Ulka Yadav told that budget is like a national festival and every person awaits it. Through such fruitful symposium the intricate technicalities of budget become lucid and comprehensive for common people. HoD of economics department Dr Nancy Chouhan gave thematic introduction of the symposium and welcome address.
Programme was inaugurated by lighting a lamp before Goddess Saraswati’s idol followed by Saraswati Vandana by Tanya Gandhe, Damyanti Bais and Bhawana. Panel discussion was conducted by Ashwini Tomar, Vishkha Gaud, Jahabia and Bharti Chandel. Tisha Choubey and Deepali Bhatnagar conducted the programme and Dr Abha Dixit proposed a vote of thanks.
