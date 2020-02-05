Budget 2020: Relaxation given to MSME sector isn’t adequate in view of desired growth rate

Ujjain: “Relaxation given to MSME sector is not adequate in view of the desired growth rate. It is not judicious to fix new targets without assessing the targets fixed for last year,” industrialist Ramesh Sabu opined as panel expert in a symposium on Budget 2020-21 organised by economics department, IQAC of Government Girls Post-Graduate College (GGPGC) in collaboration with Tapan Chourey Foundation.

Second panel expert and MITM director Dr Rishi Dubey speaking on primary sector emphasised that the growth rate of agro sector must be carried to 12 per cent from present 2.8 per cent. Empowered women self help groups may contribute to a larger extent in rural development. Kisan rail and kisan Udan are laudable initiatives.

Third panel expert and SBI regional manager Sanjay Kumar Sharma said, banking sector is synonym of development and the word credit derives its origin from credibility. This has been incorporated in budget by increasing bank deposit insurance from Rs 1 lakh to 5 lakh. Banks have been freed from government aid which has paved the way for self-dependency of banks.