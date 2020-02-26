Broil in MP Congress: Local party leaders called AICC gen secy to oppose minister Sajjan Singh Verma’s decision

Ujjain: Dispute to appoint Jai Singh Darbar as the member of District Power Advisory Committee sparked-up a row in the Congress party as almost all local factions of the Congress party on Wednesday came under an umbrella to oppose this decision of PWD minister and district in-charge Sajjan Singh Verma. The party’s rank and file apprised all the pros and cons of the issue to All India Congress Committee general secretary and Madhya Pradesh in-charge Deepak Babaria who openly supported them saying he would bring the matter in the notice of party chief Sonia Gandhi.

DARBAR’S TRACK RECORD

Jai Singh Darbar, who is an ex-president of District Congress Committee (rural) fought the Assembly Election-2018 as a rebel Congress candidate from Ujjain South constituency and secured about 20, 000 votes which resultant into defeat of official candidate Rajendra Vasishtha. Previously also, Darbar fought the election from the same constituency in 2008 as rebel candidate and became a reason of the defeat of official candidate Yogesh Sharma. He was made official candidate in 2013 election from the same constituency though he lost against the present BJP MLA Mohan Yadav by about 10, 000 votes. Darbar was asked to work in favour of the party during Lok Sabha Election-2019 and since then he got the vicinity of district minister in-charge Sajjan Singh Verma. Though voices of discontent being echoed for last six months, Verma’s move to appoint Darbar as member of District Power Advisory Committee added fuel to the fire.

PROTEST PILING-UP

In protest against Verma’s decision, Congress workers, functionaries and leaders started reaching at Hotel Ujjayini from 4 pm on Wednesday. Prominent among them were former MLA Rajendra Bharti, former District Congress Committee (urban) president Anant Narayan Meena, Leader of Opposition Rajendra Vasishtha, City Congress Committee acting presidents Ravi Rai and Azam Sheikh, State Congress Seva Dal vice-president Arun Rochwani, Minority Morcha divisional head Maqsood Ali, corporator Sapna Sankhla and former corporators Himanshu Joshi and Hemant Sonone.

BABARIA’S CONSENT

Initially, they made video calling arrangements, which failed due to network problem. Later, they talked to Deepak Babaria with the help of whatsapp call. He, by and large, appeared agreeing with their thoughts. He said he has already talked about the issue with CM Kamal Nath and will inform about it to the AICC chief Sonia Gandhi, as well. He asked them to meet collectively to the CM. He indicated that district level coordination committee comprising all senior leaders will soon be formed for better conduct of party works and government activities.

BALL IN SAJJAN’S COURT NOW

After about 20 minute whatsapp call, the local Congress leaders formulated their next course of strategy. They decided to meet the district minister in-charge Sajjan Singh Verma first who invited their delegation at Indore on Wednesday night itself. Maqsood Ali, who coordinated all of them, told Free Press that they had initially planned to meet Babaria at Bhopal or New Delhi, but he asked them to remain in Ujjain as he would listen to them on Wednesday which he did sincerely and assured to do something concrete shortly.

WHO SAID WHAT?

“Babaria’s denial to Darbar’ appointment as District Power Advisory Committee member has increased morale of the party workers. Those who fought as rebel in last assembly election should not be taken back for three years and not be given ticket are welcome criterion. Darbar’s nomination has led to disturbances in conductive atmosphere for the party in district and nearby areas.”—RAJENDRA BHARTI

“2020 is the election year. Those who struggled on roads against the BJP government for 7 years have not been given any weightage. How will we be able to fight the challenges coming in this year? If devoted workers are given weightage, then only the party will be able to work with force otherwise we have to suffer losses.”—ANANT NARAYAN MEENA

“Those who have been expelled from the party for six years and who use to fight election repeatedly as rebel candidates have been obliged. Such person should be barred from such appointments. Darbar’s appointment will not give a good message when ward elections are near. There must be discipline in the party.”—RAJENDRA VASISTHA

“Wrong and dangerous statements are being given by the responsible persons. AICC should send observers to take stock of the prevailing situation. There should be a coordination committee on whose recommendations such appointments should be made. Darbar’s issue has generated a lot of heat as more than 1,000 party workers protested against such appointment on social media. District minister in-charge should have desisted from taking such a decision in haste. If such persons have been taken again in the party, they must work actively for the party for at least one to two years. Dedicated workers have been denied due responsibilities while on the contrary rebels and independent candidates have been obliged.”—RAVI RAI

“Giving appointment to a person who backstabbed the party by fighting four to five elections continuously as rebel and independent candidate has propagated a wrong message among party workers and public as well.”—ARUN ROCHWANI

“11 corporators oppose this decision as it will make difficulty to fight coming election unitedly.”— SAPNA SANKHLA