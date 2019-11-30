BJP to take opinion for choosing urban & rural presidents in MP

Ujjain: Though BJP is now in opposition at least in Madhya Pradesh, stakes are high for the presidential election of the city and district (rural) units of the party which are slated for Saturday. Indications suggest that both Ujjain’s sitting MLAs of the party Paras Jain and Mohan Yadav will have the final say in the city unit and Union social justice and empowerment minister Thawar Chand Gehlot’s choice will be the party’s choice for the rural unit. Despite these equations, two to three persons are vying hard for these posts on the pretext that if organisational affairs are continued to be dominated by MLAs and Minister, the party cadres may get demoralised to put stiff opposition before the ruling Congress party.

PARTY FORMULATES ‘RAYSHUMARI’ PATTERN: BJP’s organisational elections are heading towards the final stage after conducting the elections of booth and block presidents during two procedural phases, earlier. After relaxing the upper limit of age criteria to 55 years, the party is now indulged in choosing its presidents for urban and rural units across the State on November 30, altogether. As per the tradition, these crucial elections are being conducted by registering opinion (rayshumari) of expected persons. In Ujjain city alone, 35 senior leaders and 9 block presidents will register their opinion before the election officer Rameshwar Sharma (ex-MLA, Bhopal). Insiders say after completing formalities of rayshumari, Sharma is likely to submit a panel comprising three names to the state leadership which may announce the names of president-elect next week.

NAMES OF JOSHI & SHEKHAWAT DOING THE ROUNDS: Names of present president Vivek Joshi and ex-Nagda-Khachrod MLA Dilip Singh Shekhawat are doing the rounds for the post of city and rural unit presidentship, respectively. It is an open secret in the BJP that both sitting MLAs of the city Paras Jain (Ujjain North) and Mohan Yadav (Ujjain South) have already extended their support in favour of Joshi. People like Sonu Gehlod, Amit Shrivastava Lala and Rameshwar Dubey Rammu are also in the race, but barring the former, rest two enjoy little support of the party leadership. Sonu Gehlod, who is a two time ‘sabhapati’ (president) of Ujjain Municipal Corporation and enjoys support of Union minister Gehlot, maintains a clean image and bears firebrand antecedents, but both MLAs do not want him to be the party president. “Sonu Gehlod is a capable leader, but this factor is going against him as the same factor pose threat to the sitting MLAs as they don’t want to push such person who may in turn put challenge before them in time to come,” a party leader told Free Press. Shekhawat’s name is reported to be almost final looking to factors favouring his fortunes. “Shekhawat is influential in all respects and he has a strong backing of Union minister Gehlot and more importantly there is no one who is posing any threat to him politically as well,” a BJP observer disclosed.

