Bidding Adieu to Bhakti Charu Maharaj

Ujjain: A pall of gloom descended among devotees of International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) following the departure of governing body committee (GBC) commissioner Swami Bhakti Charu Maharaj in America on Saturday. Soon after receiving the news of his demise, hundreds of devotees assembled outside the ISKCON temple, Mahashweta Nagar here in the evening. Though, nobody was allowed to enter the temple in the wake of Covid-19 restrictions, bhajans, kirtans were held to pay tributes to him.

ISKCON PRO Raghav Pandi Dass said that during Covid-19 epidemic, Bhakti Charu Maharaj was staying in Ujjain and left for Mumbai by road on June and from there he left for America on June 5 in a special flight. On June 18, he was found Corona positive and was admitted to Excellence Hospital, Orlando city. Plasma therapy was also administered on him, but all efforts went in vain. He also suffered a massive heart attack on June 29. It was a co-incidence that Bhakti Charu came to Ujjain in 2004 for the establishment of ISKCON temple for the first time on the day of Guru Purnima and left for the heavenly abode on the eve of Guru Purnima.

GBC executive committee member Ramai Swami Bhakti Caitanya Swami Bhanu Swami informed that from his earlier days as a young devotee, Maharaja had the extraordinary privilege of serving as one of Srila Prabhupada’s confidential, personal servants. And ever since, his life has been an offering of love at the lotus feet of his spiritual master. Maharaja translated all works of Srila Prabhupada’s into Bengali. To fulfil this cherished order, Maharaja took on years of austerity, rising at midnight to carefully translate his spiritual master's divine words.

Maharaja served as one of the most active members of the GBC Body, he was an initiating spiritual master with many dedicated disciples all over the world, and he shared Krishna consciousness in every segment of society from simple Bangladeshi villages to the British Parliament. Maharaja encouraged and advised ISKCON leaders in management and spiritual topics, he saved more than one ISKCON project in times of despair, and did his utmost to contribute to the welfare of the most vulnerable members of society.

One of Maharaja’s unique contributions was the “Abhay Charan” television series that brought the glorious life of Srila Prabhupada to the world on an unprecedented scale. And most recently, Maharaja again heightened the glory of his spiritual master by building a marvellous temple and devotee community in the holy city of Ujjain. Maharaja’s voice, sweeter than honey, has immortalised many of our acaryas’ prayers, and most famously, Maharaja’s heartfelt rendition of the gopis’ song of separation from the 10th Canto of Srimad Bhagavatam rings in ears of innumerable devotees.